Sonic is getting a makeover. Or rather, a re-makeover. Of the makeover he already got…or something like that.

The point is, the first trailer for the live-action/animated Sonic the Hedgehog movie dropped on Tuesday, giving eager fans their first real look at the beloved blue hedgehog in CGI form. And those eager fans were not happy. Some compared the design to the infamous Mike Myers take on The Cat in the Hat, others were unnerved by the presence of disturbingly human teeth on the character.

But worry not, fans, for Hollywood has heard your cries of despair. An account believed to be that of the film’s director, Jeff Fowler, tweeted reassurances that the character would be redesigned before the film’s release. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen,” Fowler wrote. “Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

Gotta fix fast, indeed. The film is due to be released on November 8, five months away, which would mean a very compressed timeline for completing CGI effects. Still, stranger things have happened — remember when Ridley Scott replaced Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer with a month to go before release? And Disney appeared to subtly tweak the design of the CGI Winnie the Pooh characters after Christopher Robin‘s first trailer. We’ll have to wait for the next Sonic trailer to see what the filmmakers can pull off.

EW reached out to a Paramount representative for comment; they have not responded.

