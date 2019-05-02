Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame becomes most-tweeted about movie of all time

By Nick Romano
May 02, 2019 at 10:05 AM EDT

Avengers: Endgame is having a serious Twitter moment.

No offense to Avatar, currently the highest-grossing movie around the world, but the 22nd installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the most-tweeted about film of all time.

According to the social media platform, Endgame was the subject of more than 50 million tweets since the start of the year. This included fan responses, tweets from some of the cast members, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo imploring everyone to not spoil the movie by leaking plot details.

The most-tweeted about characters (via hashtags) were Thanos (Josh Brolin), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Outside of the Twitter-sphere, Endgame is breaking record after record at the box office. As of Monday, the film earned a cumulative $1.34 billion worldwide.

