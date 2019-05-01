Get ready for late night television like you’ve never seen it before — as a movie (and actually funny)!

On Wednesday, the new trailer for the Mindy Kaling-helmed Late Night dropped. The upcoming workplace comedy features Emma Thompson as once-ground-breaking-now-washed-up late night talk show host Katherine Newbury who, on the verge of losing her show, embarks on a game-changing transformation with the help of diversity hire Molly Patel (Kaling).

Image zoom Emily Aragones/Amazon Studios

While Molly is originally employed to fill a female-of-color quota, Katherine soon discovers that her writers’ room of white men who graduated from elite colleges does indeed need a shakeup and Molly is just the one to do it. As Molly pushes to introduce new bits and a taste of politics to the monologue, she inevitably encounters pushback — but there’s also romantic liaisons and surprise friendships along the way. Kaling — who’s no stranger to playing characters up against it in workplace scenarios — told EW Molly is “flawed” but “much more of a grounded, vulnerable character, who is a little bit more relatable than I’m used to playing.”

Image zoom Amazon Studios

Written by Kaling, Late Night also stars Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott and, Amy Ryan.

Get a taste of the laughter to come in the trailer above.

Late Night is released June 7.

