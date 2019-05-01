Image zoom Sundance Institute; Inset: Getty Images

After the frenzy of Aries season, it’s time to get steady. That’s right, Taurus season is officially upon us, so let yourself slow down and indulge in everything that the springtime has to offer. This is not the month to resist anything that will give you pleasure, so don’t hesitate for a second before digging into the pop culture that’s headed your way this May!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

It should come as no surprise that Elton John is an Aries like you: A Rocketman (May 31), burning out his fuse up there alone, could hardly be anything other than a pioneering fire sign. So this month, catch his story on the big screen, when Taron Egerton (a magnetic Scorpio!) steps into Sir Elton’s colorful shoes. Ironically, you just might be the only sign in the zodiac who can stand to watch such a blaze of glory without a pair of statement sunglasses to shield you from the glow.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

Happy birthday, gorgeous, gorgeous bull! Celebrate your special season by honoring one of your own when Frédéric Tcheng’s Halston (May 24), a documentary about the iconic designer, hits theaters. Pour one out for this legendary American artist, who had an innate Taurean understanding of how clothing ought to look and feel and move; who dreamed of nothing less than to bring true luxury to all of America; and who, it is worth noting, might have been a little too stubborn for his own good.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

Up for a game, Gemini? Elegant Taurus Renée Zellweger makes her small-screen starring debut this month in Netflix’s neo-noir thriller What/If (May 24) as a mysterious woman who makes an irresistible — and morally questionable — offer to a pair of broke newlyweds. Tune in for enough twists, turns, and double-crossings to satisfy even you. Who doesn’t love a bit of a real-life chess game?

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

Image zoom Scribner

Whatever your career may be, in one way or another you’ve devoted your life to studying The Behavior of Love (May 14). So you’ll be thrilled to tear into the new novel from Man Booker Prize nominee Virginia Reeves, which tells the story of a love triangle between a sensitive doctor, his brilliant wife, and his charming new patient. A love triangle! You say. That’s the stuff of soap operas! Don’t be so crabby, Cancer — Reeves’ treatment of this entirely human story is as complex as it is deeply empathetic. Just like you!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

You’ve probably already learned the dance routine from Ciara’s “Level Up” video, which appears to be candid footage from a casual fitness class filled with Leos (and of course one Scorpio, Ciara herself, to keep the intensity up). So you’re ready to spend this month with the singer’s latest album, Beauty Marks (May 10). If anyone knows a thing or two about beauty anything it’s you, after all!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It would be a terrible mistake (and we know you don’t like making mistakes) to miss Joanna Hogg’s masterful The Souvenir (May 17), a cine-memoir recounting the filmmaker’s own first love. It may be a memory, but this is no mushy storybook retelling: Hogg looks back on her doomed romance with such clear eyes and attention to small moments and significant details — our whole lives happen in small moments and significant details, don’t they, Virgo? — it takes on an earthy texture like that of your own heart, lovely astro-maiden.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Image zoom Knopf

Nobody believes more than you, peaceable scales, in the profound value of love and friendship — and of culture — in a monstrous world. It tracks, then, that Varian Fry, an American journalist who helped Jewish writers and artists escape occupied France during World War II, was an idealistic Libra like yourself. Julie Orringer’s The Flight Portfolio (May 7), a fictionalized account of Fry’s work with the Emergency Rescue Committee, will thrill and transport you with its vivid, romantic storytelling even as it challenges you with its thorny moral questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Image zoom Harper Collins

“For Stella Fortuna, death has always been a part of life,” reads the jacket description on Juliet Grames’ The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna (May 7). If that doesn’t set off your radar, Scorpio, something must be in retrograde. Grames’ debut novel spans decades in the life of the title character (with a very cosmically auspicious name, we might add) and her family, from an Italian village in the early 20th century to Connecticut in the present day. Also, just to keep things tidy, why not assume it was eight deaths, just until you’ve read the book. For the darkest sign of the zodiac, which rules the eighth house, nothing could be more stella-fortuitous.

SAGITTARIUS(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You have an eye for absurdity, and so you’ll have a taste for Catch-22 (May 17), Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic satire. The new miniseries, produced and with some episodes directed by George Clooney, stars Christopher Abbott (an Aquarius, so you know he gets it) as John Yossarian, a captain in WWII stuck in seemingly interminable military service. The miniseries will be perfect for you, because while it takes the expansive mind and quick wit of a Sagittarius to truly appreciate Heller’s clever, often circuitous book, the expansive lifestyle and quick attention span of a Sagittarius could easily render you incapable of getting through it. What do you call a problem like that?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

This is a public service announcement, for everyone other than you: CAPRICORNS ARE FUN. You guys are hilarious! You, more than anyone, else can achieve anything and everything you set your mind to, and that goes for having an absolutely riotous good time too. Did you hear that in the back, air signs? Ugh. We know it’s been a lifelong struggle for you, sea-goat, trying to convince people you’re not just there to rain on their parade. (Well, not all the time, at least. Like, only when it’s a parade that’s too stupid not to rain on it, obviously.) But here’s some good news: This month brings Booksmart (May 24), in which two overachieving high school seniors with major Cap energy set out to have one wild night, to prove to themselves and the rest of their graduating class that they’re more than good grades, good test scores, good extracurriculars, good vocabulary, good mental math skills, good debate technique…

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It’s a beautiful month to start a revolution, isn’t it, water bearer? (Isn’t it always?) You’ll light up when you see Knock Down the House (May 1, Netflix), Rachel Lears’ documentary about the 2018 congressional election. The doc follows four women — none of them career politicians, all of them citizens who caught that Aquarian spirit and wanted to effect change — challenging powerful incumbents in the Democratic primaries in their respective districts. Their passion will touch your rebellious heart and make you want to knock down a few tired institutions yourself, and the unlikely success of one of them, a charismatic Libra you just might recognize, will remind you to believe in the possibility of change.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

You’ll glide into the summer season on a shimmering wave of perfect pop so light and sweet, you’ll think you’ve left the grim and heavy earth entirely. That’s thanks to your fellow water sign, passionate Scorpio Carly Rae Jepsen, whose heartfelt disco-pop confections can make you feel as weightless as the astro-fish you are inside. As a master of the “Party for One,” you’re already on board with whatever the rest of the album brings; we have no doubt that Jepsen’s latest collection of blissful tracks will speak right to you, darling Pisces, considering there’s nobody as Dedicated (May 17) as you.