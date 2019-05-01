How Avengers: Endgame impacts Spider-Man: Far From Home

Image zoom Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures

There’s a shot at the end of Avengers: Endgame that has webslinger fans puzzled.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will eventually resolve this when it opens July 5, but right now, fans don’t even know for sure when that movie takes place.

Could it be set prior to the Snap in Infinity War?

Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo actually shed some light on this while explaining a perplexing Peter Parker problem…

***Spoilers Below***

Image zoom MATTHIAS CLAMER for EW

As Endgame reaches its conclusion, we see the surviving heroes returning to their lives — in some cases five years after dying in the Snap.

Half a decade has passed since Tom Holland’s Peter Parker gasped, “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good,” but when he returns to the halls of his high school, he sees a familiar face: his friend Ned Leeds (played by Jacob Batalon).

Shouldn’t all his classmates have graduated by now? Yes and no.

“So… Ned disappeared as well,” Joe Russo tells EW. “That’s the two of them seeing each other for the first time after having disappeared.”

One of the things that future Marvel movies will deal with is how characters who have been absent for five years are trying to fit in again with a world that has moved on.

Some fans have speculated that Far From Home will rewind the timeline, taking place before the Snap, especially since the trailer includes Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) telling Peter, “So nice to finally meet you… Spider-Man.”

But wouldn’t they have met at Tony Stark’s funeral? Even if Fury and Parker hadn’t spoken, why does Peter seem surprised to know that the spymaster knows his real identity?

It’s likely this is a marketing misdirect. It sounds like a slight break in the dialogue before he says “Spider-Man,” and Marvel has proven that not everything in its trailers is actually in the movies.

Many of the characters we see in the Far From Home trailer don’t appear to be any older, which has added fuel to this pre-Snap theory, but consider the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man’s friends, and Hawkeye’s family — it’s possible for nearly a whole group to be dusted at once.

Just because half the population got wiped out, “that doesn’t mean that everyone that they went to high school with didn’t disappear,” Joe said.

Or at least, everyone moviegoers know.

“There could be kids who are now much older than them and no longer in high school,” Joe added. “But Ned and he both disappeared and are returning in that moment.”

We may soon find out the same happened to M.J. (Zendaya), Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), and Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori).

But the Far From Home trailer didn’t feature Liz Allan at all.

She was a senior and moved to Oregon at the end of Homecoming, but Vulture’s daughter and Peter’s homecoming date, played by 29-year-old Laura Harrier, remains the most likely candidate to have survived the Snap.

If so, she would now be closer to a high school reunion than to graduation.

