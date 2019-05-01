Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Good morning, Angels!

Wednesday brought a heavenly gathering as the heroines of the 2000s Charlie’s Angels films reunited in L.A. when Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Demi Moore all appeared at the ceremony honoring their fellow angel Lucy Liu with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moore, who played fallen angel Madison Lee in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, also spoke at the event. “Lucy and I first met while making Charlie’s Angels — didn’t know we were going to have a reunion today!” the actress began. “And I could see that she was, in fact, as I had heard, a badass with brains.”

Liu received the Hollywood accolade in the TV category (all Walk of Fame stars are designated to a single medium) in recognition of her work on Ally McBeal, Elementary, Southland, and other series. Her star is located next to that of Anna May Wong, who was the first Asian-American actress to receive the honor; Liu is now the second. “When we place Walk of Fame stars, we love to juxtapose Hollywood’s Golden Age icons with the role models who represent the exciting shifts taking place in the film industry whenever we can,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said on the landmark’s website.

“The better I got to know [Liu], I realized that she wasn’t just a badass with brains,” Moore added. “She was a badass with brains, a beautiful heart, with a deep, loving soul, and a damn good sense of humor. Woooo!” After the speeches, Barrymore and (recent EW cover star) Diaz joined Liu and Moore for a heaven-sent photo op.

The meeting of angels comes as fans look ahead to a new generation of the butt-kicking seraphim, whose first outing, directed by Elizabeth Banks, will hit screens in the fall.

