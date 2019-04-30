Trixie Mattel, Katya, Issa Rae, more to live-read Romy & Michele, Clueless

Image zoom Rich Polk/Getty; Prince Williams/WireImage

Two iconic ’90s comedies are getting major makeovers at the 2019 Clusterfest.

The Comedy Central-backed entertainment festival announced Tuesday that it will host star-studded live readings of the Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion and Clueless screenplays across its three-day run in San Francisco.

Insecure creator and star Issa Rae will front the Clueless script, reading the lead role of Cher Horowitz — originally played by Alicia Silverstone as a fashion-savvy teen navigating platonic and romantic landscapes in 1995 Los Angeles — with support from her Insecure costar Amanda Seales as Cher’s best friend, Dionne. Broad City’s Ilana Glazer will read the part of Tai (played by Brittany Murphy in the Amy Heckerling-directed movie), with Kumail Nanjiani taking over for Paul Rudd as Cher’s ex-stepbrother (and eventual love interest), Josh.

During the presentation, musician Jill Sobule — assisted by the Red Room Orchestra — will also perform a live version of “Supermodel,” the signature tune from the film’s soundtrack.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya are also set to lead the Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion live read as the titular characters (played by Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in the 1997 cult classic), who embark on a comical cross-country journey to see their former classmates 10 years after graduation. Fellow drag queen Peaches Christ will play Janeane Garofolo’s role of Heather Mooney, with Nailed It! host Nicole Byer tackling multiple roles previously portrayed by Camryn Manheim and Kristin Bauer on the big screen.

Clusterfest — which also features performances by Amy Poehler, John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Courtney Barnett, and My Favorite Murder’s Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff — runs June 21-23 in San Francisco. For ticketing information, head to the event’s website, and read on for the full cast taking part in both live readings.

Clueless

Cher/Alicia Silverstone: Issa Rae

Issa Rae Dionne/Stacey Dash: Amanda Seales

Amanda Seales Tai/Brittany Murphy: Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer Josh/Paul Rudd: Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani Murray/Donald Faison: Chris Redd

Chris Redd Travis/Breckin Meyer: Jaboukie Young-White

Jaboukie Young-White Elton/Jeremy Sisto + Ensemble: Langston Kerman

Langston Kerman Christian/Justin Walker: Arturo Castro

Arturo Castro Mel/Dan Hedaya: Sinbad

Sinbad Mr. Hall/Wallace Shawn: Jeff Ross

Jeff Ross Amber/Summer/Miss Geist + Ensemble: Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Narrator: Janet Varney

Janet Varney Music: Red Room Orchestra featuring special guest Jill Sobule

Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion

Romy White/Mira Sorvino: Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel Michele Weinberge/Lisa Kudrow: Katya Zamolodchikova

Katya Zamolodchikova Heather Mooney/Janeane Garofalo: Peaches Christ

Peaches Christ Sandy Frink/Alan Cumming: Matteo Lane

Matteo Lane Christie Masters/Julia Campbell : Catherine Cohen

: Catherine Cohen Cheryl Quick/Ensemble: Robin Tran

Robin Tran Kelly Possenger/Toby Walters/Ensemble: Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer Lisa Luder/Ensemble: Rosebud Baker

Rosebud Baker Narrator: Guy Branum

Guy Branum Music: Brickhouse

