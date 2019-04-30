Mean Girls 04/30/04 type Movie Genre Comedy

It’s been a decade and a half since Mean Girls premiered, but our collective obsession with the teen comedy is still going strong — in fact, it never really stopped. Just ask Tina Fey.

The actress, who of course wrote the screenplay and starred in the flick, has never been able to get away from it. Not that she wants to — Mean Girls’ success introduced her to a whole new fan base back in 2004, and is still paying dividends thanks to the ultra-successful Broadway production (and, we imagine, some fat royalty checks).

Anyone who’s seen the movie has a favorite scene or line — Ariana Grande included — which makes it hard to measure which remains the most popular 15 years later. So we put the question to Fey and Ana Gasteyer, who played Betsy Heron, mom to Cady (Lindsay Lohan) and a leading Ladysmith Black Mambazo stan. The two former Saturday Night Live cast members are reuniting on screen for the upcoming Netflix movie Wine Country (directed by Amy Poehler and starring their fellow SNL squad members Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, and Paula Pell), which provided the perfect opportunity to find out which Mean Girls trends prevail the most to this day.

Watch the video above to find out, and check out EW’s epic Mean Girls reunion from the 10th anniversary.

