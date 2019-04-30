Image zoom Paramount Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures

Nowadays, you should never blue yourself. Arrested Development tried to warn us, but Aladdin and Sonic the Hedgehog are finding out the hard way.

On Tuesday, Paramount released the first trailer for their live-action animation film based on the Sega video game series about the blazing fast fur-ball. To borrow—and alter—a line from the video, “The internet thinks you’re basic.” Adding injury to insult, the wildly mocked trailer comes out the same day that EW ran our exclusive interview with Detective Pikachu, whose adorable furry character’s own upcoming arrival on the big screen has been greeted with warmth and anticipation.

So why such a difference in the reactions to Sonic and Detective Pikachu? Here’s EW’s official breakdown.

Recklessness

Yes, Pikachu might foolishly jump into the closed box of a Pokémon mime, but Sonic is causing energy surges that knock out the power across the entire Northwest. While the people of Seattle surely miss their basketball team, it’s not worth putting up with all of that just to get one Supersonic back (and they surely would rather have Kevin Durant).

Advantage: Pikachu

Motivations

Pikachu wants to get his memory back and find his missing partner, while Sonic says he wants to save the world. But with speeds of 760 MPH and a producer from the Fast & Furious, I’m suspicious that Sonic is really just out here trying to become part of Dominic Toretto’s family.

Advantage: Pikachu

Criminal Activity

As previously mentioned, Sonic is breaking traffic laws and committing crimes, and this is all as Pikachu is solving crimes. And don’t even get us started on the Sonic trailer’s use of “Gangsta’s Paradise.” They heavily relied on this Coolio track just days after Pikachu told EW of his hometown: “It’s gangster’s paradise.” Is it a coincidence that in the year 2019 that two furry creatures would be referencing Coolio? You don’t need to be a detective to close that case.

Advantage: Pikachu

The Look

Give Pikachu a tiny hat and magnifying glass, you get universal praise. Give Sonic human teeth, small eyes, and $90 million, you get jokes and comparisons to Mike Myers in Cat in the Hat.

When I saw Sonic's design, it looked vaguely familiar…

And then it hit me. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/isCVUtzazl — Ryboflavin (@_ryboflavin_) April 30, 2019

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting] Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth –

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019

after watching that sonic the hedgehog trailer i would like to formally announce that i am no longer a furry — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) April 30, 2019

Sonic reminds me of peter from jumanji … pic.twitter.com/gdQP924ETs — ChristieRobyn 🖍 (@NintendoChristi) April 30, 2019

sonic looks amazing in this new trailer pic.twitter.com/Oym5lsgQN4 — nope (@LilNasX) April 30, 2019

You just KNOW they spent WEEKS fighting over whether or not to give Sonic an ass. pic.twitter.com/u1PBJqBJZR — Peach Saliva (@PeachSaliva) April 30, 2019

Advantage: Pikachu

Adorability

“Pika Pika” > “Meow?”

Advantage: Pikachu

The Verdict

It’s unanimous: Pikachu is lovable and Sonic is creepy.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, while Sonic the Hedgehog races to screens on Nov. 8.

Related content:

Detective Pikachu speaks! The crime-solving Pokémon talks cases, inspirations, and famous voices

Sonic the Hedgehog is here to save the planet in the first official trailer