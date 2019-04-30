Avengers: Endgame continues to smash through box office records for Marvel, but it’s the original cast that stands to walk away with paydays that would make even Thanos jealous.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing unnamed sources, released a report Tuesday outlining the deals and paychecks that original Avenger castmates Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson have made so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Iron Man, the patriarch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the one who began it all in 2008, it’s no surprise that Downey Jr. stands to make the biggest talent backend haul. THR reports that the actor made a unique financial deal with Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige for backend deals on the Avengers films, likely walking away with a reported $75 million from last year’s $2 billion-grossing Avengers: Infinity War. THR said that the actor also made $5 million A DAY for three days’ work on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Disney did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

THR reports that Hemsworth signed on for five films as Asgardian hero Thor in 2010, but then renegotiated his deal in 2017 in the $15 million – $20 million range for Infinity War and Endgame. Evans, who had a five-film deal as Captain America, reportedly did the same.

As the sole female Avenger in the original six, Johansson is reported to be making around $20 million for a Black Widow standalone movie slated for 2020 (although, **spoilers**, given her fate in Endgame, who knows how this character will be returning for a standalone film).

THR also said that the bar for Marvel’s bonus packages have been increasing as the films make more money at the box office. Initial talent bonuses in the early stages of the MCU started around the $500 million worldwide gross mark, but this has reportedly increased to $1.5 billion now for the Avengers ensemble movies.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye will be spinning off into his own Disney+ streaming series, which THR says has been negotiated separate to his movie deals – the same goes for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon for reported six to eight episodes.

Turns out, saving the world is very lucrative work.

