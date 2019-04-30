Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts boldly remix Hamlet in Ophelia trailer

Ophelia type Music

Naomi Watts and Daisy Ridley have joined forces to give Hamlet a jolt of contemporary feminist energy.

The pair leads Claire McCarthy’s bold cinematic adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, the first trailer for which dropped online Tuesday afternoon.

The Star Wars actress stars as the titular heroine and trusted lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude (Watts), who, after capturing the attention of Prince Hamlet (George MacKay), embarks on a journey of forbidden love in 14th-century Europe.

Though Shakespeare’s initial portrait of the doomed heroine — who ultimately drowns herself in a river — occurs on the periphery of the 1603 stage play, McCarthy’s new film re-envisions the story from the perspective of a complicated leader.

“That’s often how women have been portrayed in storytelling — as the damsel in the distress,” Watts, who plays Hamlet’s mother, Queen Gertrude, previously told EW of the film’s reimagining of the classic Shakespearian narrative. “If their mind is powerful, it must be madness. And now there’s this shift that’s taking place, and that’s reflected in this storytelling.”

Ophelia — also starring Tom Felton and Clive Owen — enters limited release on June 28, followed by a digital and On Demand release on July 3. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

