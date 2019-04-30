Do you like films about toys owned by a kid named Andy? Then feel free to put a big fat red circle around June 21 on your calendar. Why? Because that date sees the release of not one but two new movies which fit the description: horror reboot Child’s Play and animated sequel Toy Story 4.

Of course, these two films are likely to have very different audiences. But that hasn’t stopped the folks behind Child’s Play from having a little fun at the expense of its box office competition with a poster which suggests that the devil doll has knocked, or maybe carved, the stuffing out of the beloved Toy Story character Woody.

Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry and Mark Hamill, who voices Chucky.

Watch the trailer for Child’s Play above and see that new poster, below.

