This news is so good it’s likely to make your chest burst.

The viral sensation Alien: The Play, an unofficial adaptation of the 1979 film Alien, can now be viewed in-full thanks to a video shared to YouTube. The production, put on by North Bergen High School in New Jersey, has made its rounds on the internet, but only in photos — until now.

One enterprising audience member appears to have recorded the entire thing from their seat, complete with some shaky camerawork and audience members standing up in front of the camera at inopportune moments. At last, you can see what Alien looks like transposed to the stage and brought to life by a group of very imaginative high schoolers.

After the black DIY Xenomorph suit had the internet exploding back in March, the production drew the attention of director Ridley Scott, who helped fund an encore performance of the show. An encore which the film’s star Sigourney Weaver came to attend in person. She also took time to introduce the play to the audience, seen in the video. “This is the night I have been waiting for. I’m so excited…I’ve only been here a couple of hours, but I can tell this is a very special place in a very special town,” the actress, who earned an Oscar nomination playing Ripley in the movie’s 1986 sequel Aliens, told the crowd.

Alien: The Play was conceived by North Bergen’s drama teacher Perfecto Cuervo. Last year, he and his students did a similar staging of Night of the Living Dead. Art teacher Steven Defendini was responsible for the set and costume creation, including the headline-grabbing black Xenomorph costume. Music teacher Brian Bonacci helped with the stage lighting.

Though many might assume a production of this nature might draw legal recourse because of rights issues, the show did the opposite. Originally slated to run only March 19 and 22, the play caught the attention of Scott, Weaver, and 20th Century Fox (the studio behind the Alien franchise that’s now a part of Disney).

They all praised and actively supported the North Bergen teachers and students, even providing financial support for this encore appearance and Weaver’s surprise appearance there. The encore was part of Alien Day, which this year celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1979 film.

Watch the video above for the full show.

