Samuel L. Jackson, Jordan Peele, Regina King, Tyrese, more stars pay respects to John Singleton

Perhaps Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins summed it up best: “Cruel. Not what I want to say right now. But certainly how I feel. Cruel. Just… so cruel.”

Jenkins is one of many celebrities mourning director John Singleton on social media following the filmmaker’s death at age 51 on Monday. Such stars as Chance the Rapper, Janelle Monáe, and Samuel L. Jackson paid their respects alongside many of Singleton’s fellow filmmakers, including Ava DuVernay, Edgar Wright, and Jordan Peele.

Morris Chestnut, who had his breakout role in Singleton’s Oscar-nominated debut Boyz N the Hood, posted a heartfelt tribute to Singleton on Instagram. “John Singleton gave me a chance,” Chestnut wrote, adding, “The magnitude and world-wide impact that his ground-breaking film would have for society cannot be measured.”

Actor and director Forest Whitaker shared his remembrance of Singleton with EW, writing, “We’ve suffered a great loss in the passing of John Singleton. John was a man whose humanity told stories that unveiled truths about our world and our lives. He gifted us with his heart, mind, and spirit. He forever changed the way we look at the world. I hope his family and loved ones can have some peace in knowing he is loved and cherished. May you be held softly and gently in the bosom of god. John Singleton – Rest In Peace.”

Actor Courtney B. Vance recalled working with Singleton on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in which Vance played Johnnie Cochran.

“I had the tremendous opportunity to work with John Singleton as a director on The People vs OJ Simpson, which became one of the defining moments in my career,” Vance said in a statement. “One of those episodes directed by John titled ‘The Race Card’ opens with an emotional scene of Johnnie Cochran and his daughters being pulled over by an ill-intended police officer, as well as an epic courtroom scene between Cochran and [Chris] Darden where the two men have the ultimate confrontation. As a black man, father, and actor, those were very challenging scenes for me, but they were also so very important to tell the full story of Mr. Cochran, the man and attorney. John understood that and worked with us to bring those scenes to life in the way only he could – unapologetically honest and true. John was truly one of a kind and his voice and presence will be deeply missed. But the spirit of his extensive body of work – and the trails he has blazed for generations of filmmakers – will live on. Thank God for that.”

“I met John as a recently graduated first-time writer/director embarking on his nascent film career,” Angela Bassett said in a statement. “I will forever remember him fondly from our first meeting during the audition process. He exuded many things that day…awareness, openness and above all, enthusiasm! Over the years, he never lost or left any of that behind. He provided and possessed a clarity of vision that I appreciate from that day till this. He gave a voice and an opportunity to many. Count me in that grateful number.”

Singleton’s family decided to take him off of life support Monday after the filmmaker suffered a stroke earlier this month. At age 24, Singleton became the first African American ever nominated for the Best Director Oscar with Boyz N the Hood, and remains the youngest-ever nominee in that category. He went on to direct such films as Poetic Justice, Rosewood, and 2 Fast 2 Furious, and co-created the FX series Snowfall.

See more reactions and tributes to Singleton below.

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

The best life is when we leave a trail. We leave something on this earth bigger than us. John Singleton….you inspired a generation of Artists. We will shoulder on….'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest". RIP — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 29, 2019

There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019

Cruel. Not what I want to say right now. But certainly how I feel. Cruel. Just… so cruel. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 29, 2019

This is way too sad. The word 'groundbreaker' is thrown around too easily, but it applied to John Singleton, an inspirational, influential film-maker. While he had many accomplishments in TV and film, you felt he had still more surprises up his sleeve. 51 is far too young to go. https://t.co/pyxb11seS7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

This one cuts deep. You’ll never be forgotten. Cause your work will live on. pic.twitter.com/bqCV8RTyc8 — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) April 29, 2019

Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you — Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. To create a film as culturally significant as Boyz n the Hood and also a popcorn movie as fun as Shaft is true talent. Will miss his voice — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 29, 2019

JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS .

Thank you for capturing US like no other . 😭🙏🏽🖤 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 29, 2019

This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

Sad sad news. Such a good director and so well regarded everywhere he went. We will miss his work and his storytelling voice. RIP #JohnSingleton https://t.co/AIIMQidV8X — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 29, 2019

#johnsingleton Needless to say we go way, way back… There are no words to convey the absolute loss and sadness I feel right now. John was there for his fellow filmmakers, always. All we had to do was look up and he would be there smiling and applauding our efforts. pic.twitter.com/gpPDQg1dGn — JulieDash (@JulieDash) April 29, 2019

The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2019

Saw “Boyz” at Bmore’s now-demolished Westview Cinema with the teenaged Fayette St. crew we followed for “The Corner.” They took the name CMB for Crenshaw Mafia Brothers & all but a few are now dead. Bullets, ODs. Mr. Singleton’s opus had truth; it stands.https://t.co/7mpizJTfSr — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 29, 2019

Saddened to learn that legendary director & pioneer John Singleton has passed away. My condolences to his family #RIP #JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/mKrahYsdDV — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) April 29, 2019

Stars in the universe that burn the brightest, live shorter lives than others. And with their high-energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell John Singleton (1968-2019). — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 29, 2019

John Singleton has died. This is a big loss to the world at large. So smart, insatiably curious, and a cool dude all around. He took me to lunch twice in the last few years and was truly a gentleman. Thank you for your contributions and I’m so sorry your life was cut short — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2019

John Singleton was a visionary and exceptional artist whose work I’ve always deeply admired. I only met him once, but I was so happy when I did and to find him filled with nothing but kindness, support, and encouragement. All prayers to his loved ones. May he forever rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) April 29, 2019

John Singleton changed so much not just for film audiences, who saw their lives reflected on screen in honest and tender ways, but for filmmakers of color. He broke records, he broke stereotypes, he broke barriers. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/RudJcawm2U — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) April 29, 2019

John Singleton, a singular talent, thank you. RIP. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) April 29, 2019

I met John Singleton through comic books. He came to every signing that we had back in the day, spanning decades. He invited me and my peers to his film sets over the years… https://t.co/8b4WKidfIb — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 29, 2019

My first big gig in Hollywood was in a movie called Black Snake Moan. John Singleton was the EP. It was such an honor to meet and work with him. He was exactly the Legend in person I had imagined. Warm, kind and brilliant. My thoughts are with his family https://t.co/OXh4h4esY3 — MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) April 29, 2019

Saddened to hear of your passing @SHAFT6816. A brilliant artist whose gift made room for so many to come after you. Gone too soon. Rest easy 🙏🏾☀️ #RIP #JohnSingleton #GameChanger https://t.co/7v8es9fGh6 — Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) April 29, 2019

Condolences to the family of John Singleton. His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

Related content: