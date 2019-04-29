Third Fantastic Beasts film conjures 2021 release date

Fantastic Beasts 3 11/12/21 type Movie Genre Fantasy

It’s “Accio, release date” for the next Fantastic Beasts film.

Warner Bros. announced Monday that the third film in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World saga will arrive in theaters on Nov. 12, 2021.

This keeps with the fall-release trend for the previous films in the franchise, including the November 2018 debut for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

Production on the new film is slated to begin in the spring of 2020. Monday’s announcement didn’t reveal a title or any casting details, but it’s probably safe say that Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander will return with fantastic creatures in his possession, and that we’ll see more of Johnny Depp’s villainous Gellert Grindelwald and Ezra Miller’s Credence (now equipped with some seismic information about his identity).

As director David Yates previously revealed, each of the films in the planned five-part series will take place in different cities — 2016’s Fantastic Beasts was set in New York, while Crimes of Grindelwald was largely set in Paris. “Jo’s already told us where the next one is taking place,” he told EW last year. “It’s very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.” So, start your speculating on where in the world the story will go next…

