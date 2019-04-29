Chris Pratt snuck his phone onto the Avengers: Endgame set — see the 'illegal' video

Image zoom Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

When it comes to sneaking your phone onto the Avengers: Endgame set, Chris Pratt is the best Chris.

Early Monday, Pratt shared a video that he recorded during preparation for filming the epic battle against Thanos, which featured the return of the snapped-away Avengers like his Star-Lord and many others.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set,” he captioned the video on Instagram. “Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

Among those spotted casually hanging around are Dave Bautista, Chris Evans (who thinks he’s posing for a picture), Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Danai Gurira, and Sean Gunn, who does the motion capture work for Rocket.

“This is a really illegal video,” admits Pratt, with Evans busting him and declaring, “Big trouble!”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

