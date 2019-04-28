The best one-liners and quips of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

It ain’t a Marvel movie without a snarky one-liner or a well-deployed pop culture reference. Quips and quotes have been a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Tony Stark dropped a MySpace reference in the opening scenes of 2008’s Iron Man, and they’re as integral to this world as Cap’s shield or Thor’s hammer.

As Avengers: Endgame brings this phase of the MCU to a close, EW is looking back on some of the series’ best one-liners. (We’re sticking to single lines, so no dialogue between multiple characters. Apologies to “Where is Gamora?” / “Who is Gamora?” / “Why is Gamora?”)

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, but we’re going in chronological order by film release date, so those’ll be at the very end.

IRON MAN (2008)

“I am Iron Man.” —Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)

“I do anything and everything that Mr. Stark requires — including occasionally taking out the trash.” —Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow)

THE INCREDIBLE HULK (2008)

“Hulk smash!” —Bruce Banner (Edward Norton)

IRON MAN 2 (2010)

“Sir, I’m going to have to ask you to exit the donut.” —Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to Tony

“Look, it’s me, I’m here, deal with it. Let’s move on.” —James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) to Tony

THOR (2011)

“This drink, I like it. Another!” —Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

“Mew-mew? What’s mew-mew?” —Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) on Mjolnir

“Does he need CPR? Because I totally know CPR.” —Darcy, regarding a passed-out Thor

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER (2011)

“I don’t want to kill anyone. I don’t like bullies. I don’t care where they’re from.” —Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)

“I can do this all day.” —Steve Rogers

“I’m gonna need a rain check on that dance.” —Steve Rogers to Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell)

“I’m just a kid from Brooklyn.” —Steve Rogers

THE AVENGERS (2012)

“That’s my secret, Captain. I’m always angry.” —Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo)

“We have a Hulk.” —Tony Stark to Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

“There’s only one God, ma’am, and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t dress like that.” —Steve Rogers

“He’s adopted.” —Thor on Loki

“Puny god.” —Hulk

“Doth mother know you weareth her drapes?” —Tony Stark to Thor

“I understand that the council has made a decision, but given that it’s a stupid-ass decision, I’ve elected to ignore it.” —Fury

“It’s good to meet you, Dr. Banner. Your work on anti-electron collisions is unparalleled. And I’m a huge fan of the way you lose control and turn into an enormous green rage monster.” —Tony Stark to Bruce

IRON MAN 3 (2013)

“Oh my God, that was really violent.” —Pepper Potts after destroying Killian (Guy Pearce)

“You’re in a relationship with me. Everything will never be okay.” —Tony Stark to Pepper

THOR: THE DARK WORLD (2013)

“This is so unlike you, brother. So clandestine. Are you sure you wouldn’t rather just punch your way out?” —Loki to Thor

“I can feel the righteousness surging. Hey, wanna have a rousing discussion about truth? Honor? Patriotism? God bless America!” — Loki, as Captain America

“I should not be left in charge of stuff like this. I don’t get paid enough. I don’t get paid, period.” —Darcy

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER (2014)

“Before we get started, does anyone want to get out?” —Steve Rogers

“Hey fellas, either one of you know where the Smithsonian is? I’m here to pick up a fossil.” —Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)

“On your left.” —Steve Rogers

“I do what he does, just slower.” —Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) on Steve

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2014)

“You said it yourself, bitch: We’re the Guardians of the Galaxy.” —Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)

“We are Groot.” —Groot (Vin Diesel)

“Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I would catch it.” —Drax (Dave Bautista)

AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON (2015)

“You get hurt, hurt ’em back. You get killed… walk it off.” —Steve Rogers

“Language.” —Steve Rogers

“The city is flying. We’re fighting an army of robots. And I have a bow and arrow. None of this makes sense.” —Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner)

ANT-MAN (2015)

“Pick on someone your own size!” —Scott Lang (Paul Rudd)

“Ah, she left me. And my mom died too. And my dad got deported. But I got the van!” —Luis (Michael Peña)

“Baskin Robbins always finds out.” —Dale (Gregg Turkington), after firing Scott

CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016)

“I don’t care.” —T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) to Clint

“So, you like cats?” —Sam Wilson to T’Challa

“Anybody on our side hiding any shocking and fantastic abilities they’d like to disclose? I’m open to suggestions.” —Tony

DOCTOR STRANGE (2016)

“Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain.” —Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

“Just Wong? Like Adele? Or Aristotle? Drake, Bono, Eminem…” —Doctor Strange to Wong (Benedict Wong)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2 (2017)

“I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” —Yondu (Michael Rooker)

“You shouldn’t have killed my mom and squished my Walkman.” —Peter Quill

“He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn’t your daddy.” —Yondu

“We’re really gonna be able to jack up our prices if we’re two-time galaxy savers.” —Rocket (Bradley Cooper)

“I just keep imagining you waking up in the morning, sir, looking in the mirror and then in all seriousness saying to yourself, ‘You know what would be a really kickass name? Taserface!'” —Rocket

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (2017)

“Don’t do anything I would do, and definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a little gray area in there, and that’s where you operate.” —Tony Stark to Peter Parker (Tom Holland)

“So… you got detention.” —Steve Rogers

THOR: RAGNAROK (2017)

“We know each other! He’s a friend from work!” —Thor

“I’m made of rocks, as you can see, but don’t let that intimidate you. You don’t need to be afraid, unless you’re made of scissors! Just a little rock-paper-scissors joke for you!” —Korg (Taika Waititi)

“There was one time when we were children. He transformed himself into a snake, and he knows that I love snakes. So I went to pick up the snake to admire it, and he transformed back into himself and he was like, ‘Blech, it’s me!’ And he stabbed me. We were 8 at the time.” —Thor on Loki

BLACK PANTHER (2018)

“Hey, auntie.” —Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan)

“The real question is… WHAT ARE THOOOOOOOSE?” —Shuri (Letitia Wright)

“Guns. So primitive.” —Okoye (Danai Gurira)

“If you say one more word, I’ll feed you to my children! I’m kidding. We’re vegetarians.” —M’Baku (Winston Duke)

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018)

“Dude, you’re embarrassing me in front of the wizards.” —Tony Stark

“I don’t want to go.” —Peter Parker

“Get lost, Squidward.” —Tony Stark

“They taught it on Asgard. It was an elective.” —Thor on Groot

“What master do I serve? What am I supposed to say, Jesus?” —Peter Quill

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP (2018)

“You can do it. You can do anything. You’re the world’s greatest grandma.” —Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson)

“You want a juice box and some string cheese?” —Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to Scott

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019)

“Higher, further, faster, baby.” —Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)

“If toast is cut diagonally, I can’t eat it.” —Nick Fury

***Endgame Spoilers Below***

***Endgame Spoilers Below***

***Endgame Spoilers Below***

***Endgame Spoilers Below***

***Endgame Spoilers Below***

***Endgame Spoilers Below***

AVENGERS: ENDGAME (2019)

“Honestly, until this exact second, I thought you were a Build-a-Bear.” —Tony Stark to Rocket

“I get emails from a raccoon, so nothing sounds crazy.” —Natasha Romanoff

“That is America’s ass.” —Steve Rogers

