James Gunn is 'enormously excited' about directing The Suicide Squad

Brightburn 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Superhero,

Horror

Filmmaker James Gunn has told EW that he is “excited” about directing The Suicide Squad (out Aug. 6, 2021), the follow-up to 2016’s Suicide Squad.

“I am in pre-production on The Suicide Squad, which I am enormously excited about,” said Gunn.

It was announced in August of last year that Gunn had signed on to write, and possibly direct, the new Suicide Squad film. The news came just a month after Disney let Gunn go as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following a controversy which erupted over some old, off-color tweets by the filmmaker. In March of this year, Disney announced that it was reinstating Gunn as the director of Guardians 3, on which he will go into production after completing work on The Suicide Squad.

Gunn was speaking to EW ahead of the release of the superhero-horror movie Brightburn, on which he is a producer. Directed by David Yarovesky, the film stars Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as a childless couple who raise an extraterrestrial boy (Jackson A. Dunn) with superpowers but a less than entirely benevolent attitude towards the human race. Gunn previously worked with Pitch Perfect 2 director Banks on his 2006 horror film Slither.

“Me and Kenny Huang, who produced [Brightburn] with me, we were driving from our lunch, when we decided to make the movie,” said Gunn. “He was like, ‘Who would you see in the lead?’ And I said, ‘Elizabeth would be the best, but I don’t think there’s any chance we’re going to get her.’ But she came on board immediately. The coolest thing about working with Elizabeth was that she has truly become a director between now and when I first worked with her and that shows up in her performance. It’s made her a much better actress than she was ten years ago.”

Watch the trailer for Brightburn above.

For more of our Summer Movie Preview, read it here, or pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly — on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: