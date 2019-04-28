Avengers: Endgame snaps every box office record, crosses $1 billion in first weekend

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

When it comes to the box office, Avengers: Endgame has harnessed the power of the Infinity Stones and snapped nearly every record out of existence.

The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and conclusion to the first Avengers arc was projection to smash expectations at the box office, but it shattered every existing box office record. Its estimated global debut of $1.2 billion makes it the first film in history to surpass $1 billion in its opening weekend. It reached this milestone in only five days, twice as quickly as its predecessor, previous record holder Avengers: Infinity War, which broke $1 billion in 11 days.

Avengers: Endgame easily tops the domestic box office as well, taking in an estimated $350 million across an industry-high of 4,662 theaters. This marks the biggest ever North American debut for a film, and it’s a full-circle moment for the MCU given that 2012’s The Avengers was the first film to break the $200 million mark in its opening weekend.

Other records the Marvel film breezed through include the biggest international opening of all time at $859 million, the biggest haul for Thursday domestic previews with $60 million, which contributed to a record first-day gross of $156.7 million, and the biggest IMAX global debut ever with $91.5 million. Avengers: Endgame is the eighth Marvel studios film to cross the $1 billion mark and the second to do so this year after Captain Marvel.

The film follows the remaining Marvel heroes post-snap as they work to undo the horrors Thanos has wrought. After the snap that wiped out half the global population at the conclusion of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and others must unite to attempt to save the world after this apocalyptic event.

Image zoom ©Marvel Studios 2019

Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the film brought many of the original Avengers core six together for what is rumored to be their final film in the MCU. It shows no signs of slowing down with raves from critics, a 96% percent rating on RottenTomatoes and an A+ CinemaScore.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios in a statement. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Fittingly, another hero joined Avengers: Endgame at the top of the box office, with Captain Marvel returning to second place in its eighth week of release. Every total paled in comparison to the super-powered box office of Endgame. Captain Marvel takes second with an estimated $8.1 million across 2,435 theaters. Captain Marvel is now at $1.1 billion globally and has become the 24th overall global release of all time, as well as the 9th overall superhero release domestically, according to Disney.

There were no other major new releases this weekend, as studios did not wish to compete with the juggernaut of this Avengers film. Last weekend’s new titles and box office winners, horror film, The Curse of La Llorona and faith-based story Breakthrough take the third and fourth place slots respectively.

The Warner Bros. Mexican folktale-inspired horror flick scares up an estimated $7.5 million across 3,372 theaters for second place. Chrissy Metz led Breakthrough falls from third to fourth in its second weekend, with an estimated $6.3 million across 2,913 theaters.

Another superhero film rounds out the top five, this one from Marvel rival DC Comics. In its fourth weekend, Shazam! continues to garner audience love. The Zachary Levi led, more kid-friendly superhero film takes fifth place with an estimated $5.5 million across 3,631 theaters.

Overall box office is down 11.3 percent to date according to ComScore. Thanks to the mammoth success of Endgame, this is the biggest improvement to date this year.

Check out the April 26-28 numbers below.

1. Avengers: Endgame — $350 million

2. Captain Marvel — $8.1 million

3. The Curse of La Llorona — $7.5 million

4. Breakthrough— $6.3 million

5. Shazam!— $5.5 million

6. Little— $3.4 million

7. Dumbo — $3.2 million

8. Pet Sematary— $1.3 million

9. Us— $1.1 million

10. Penguins— $1 million

