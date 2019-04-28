Apocalypse Now Final Cut to be released in cinemas this summer

Apocalypse Now type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

Drama,

War

Cinemagoers will once more be able to appreciate the horror — the horror! — of Apocalypse Now this summer. It has been announced that a new version of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War film, titled Apocalypse Now Final Cut, will be released in theaters Aug. 15.

According to an interview Coppola gave to Deadline earlier this month, Apocalypse Now Final Cut is longer than the original theatrical version but shorter than the cut which was released in 2001 as Apocalypse Now Redux. Apocalypse Now Final Cut received its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival Sunday evening and will be released in a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and on Digital 4K Ultra HD, Aug. 27. The film has been restored from the film’s original negative.

Coppola’s film is an epic retelling of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness which finds Martin Sheen’s Captain Willard sent up river to terminate “with extreme” prejudice Marlon Brando’s Colonel Kurtz, who Willard’s superiors believe has gone insane. The film’s cast also includes Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest, Laurence Fishburne, Dennis Hopper, and Harrison Ford.

The film’s production was legendarily troubled, but Apocalypse Now proved a hit on releases and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning for Best Sound and Best Cinematography.

Watch the trailer for Apocalypse Now Final Cut, above.

