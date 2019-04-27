Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images ; Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ferris Bueller's Day Off type Movie

Life moves pretty fast for Zac Efron, but he made sure to stop and not miss a chance to tell Matthew Broderick how much Ferris Bueller’s Day Off means to him.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show this week, Broderick mentioned that Ferris Bueller is the movie fans still bring up to him the most, often jokingly asking him, “Is this your day off?” Fellow guest Efron lit up at the Bueller reference and nervously asked the actor to recite “your quote at the beginning of the movie,” which Broderick tried, and got mostly right.

The line Efron was going for is part of Ferris’ opening monologue as the teenager details his plan to fake sick to get out of school that day: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you could miss it.”

Efron told Broderick that he watched the movie when he was young and it had a big impact on him. “You would have been very young,” Broderick joked to the actor, who was born a year after the John Hughes comedy’s 1986 release. Efron admitted he’s watched it multiple times over the years.

“You literally got me to start living my life to the fullest just with that performance,” Efron shared. “So thank you very much. I’ve always wanted to say that to you.”

Watch the full clip here:

Related content: