David Bowers, the director behind the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, finds himself in a pickle(s).

The filmmaker has been tapped to helm the live-action/CG hybrid Rugrats movie for Nickelodeon and Paramount, EW has learned, confirming the inevitability of CG babies strutting around in CG diapers on the screen.

Bowers confirmed the news ever-so quietly in his Twitter profile, which now states, “Brit filmmaker. #flushedaway #astroboy #wimpykid #wimpykid #wimpykid, soon #rugrats.”

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

It was revealed last year that Nickelodeon would both revive the Rugrats cartoon with 26 new episodes and develop a live-action movie. Screenwriter David Goodman penned the movie, which is described as a “live-action film featuring CGI characters.”

Original characters Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, twins Phil and Lil DeVille, and Angelica Pickle will be featured, in addition to new characters.

This new Rugrats hails from Nickelodeon and Paramount Players, the studio’s division handling projects from Viacom’s leading media network. A live-action Dora the Explorer, titled Dora and the Lost City of Gold, is already in the works.

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players. “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

The film is scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2020.

