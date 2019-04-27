Larry 'Flash' Jenkins, Ferris Bueller and Fletch actor, dies at 63

Image zoom Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Larry “Flash” Jenkins, an actor from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Fletch, and EDtv, died Thursday from a heart attack, his rep at Spectrum Global Agency confirmed to EW. He was 63.

“We have represented Larry theatrically for over eight years now,” the rep wrote in an email. “He was such a talented actor, producer, and director.”

As an actor, Jenkins was seen in the 2017 film Low Town from director Joe Black (Hatchet Sisters, The Set-Up). Over the years, he appeared on shows like The White Shadow, Instant Mom, The Shield, The Fugitive, Home Improvement, and M*A*S*H, as well as films like Body Double, EDtv, Armed and Dangerous, and as Gummy in Fletch.

He’s perhaps best known on a mainstream basis for his brief appearance as one of the two guys who took a joyride in the car of Cameron’s dad in Ferris Bueller.

Jenkins also directed the 2017 film Marriage Vows.

Jenkins’ rep told EW he “had a very large project with Sony in the works” that he “worked very hard on” for years. “We were looking forward to it coming out and being a successful film project… but are not sure it will get finished now,” she said. Reps for Sony did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Jenkins is survived by his son, Jeffrey.

