Elijah Wood, Robert Rodriguez, The Dead Don't Die U.S. premiere lead Overlook Film Festival lineup

The Overlook Film Festival may be based in the balmy environs of New Orleans, but the organizers of this horror genre-showcasing event are determined to chill attendees to the bone.

This year’s festival, which takes place May 30-June 2, will open with the U.S. premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s Adam Driver-starring zombie film The Dead Don’t Die while the closing night film is The Lodge, the English-language debut of Goodnight, Mommy directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Other movies screening at Overlook include the Octavia Spencer-starring Ma, the horror anthology Nightmare Cinema, Larry Fessenden’s modern-day Frankenstein retelling Depraved, and the much-acclaimed One Cut of the Dead. The festival will also host the world premiere of Chelsea Stardust’s Satanic Panic, about a blood-hungry group of Satanists, which stars Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell.

Actor Elijah Wood, comedian Paul Scheer, and directors Robert Rodriguez and Mick Garris are among this year’s guests. Wood and fellow SpectreVision cofounder Daniel Noah are hosting an episode of their podcast Visitations, Scheer and film journalist Amy Nicholson are hosting an episode of their podcast Unspooled, and Garris is hosting an episode of his podcast, Post Mortem. Rodriguez will present his hour-long masterclass in low-budget filmmaker — The Robert Rodriguez Film School — and screen both his new movie Red II and his Wood-starring 1998 horror film, The Faculty.

More information about this year’s lineup can be found at the official Overlook Film Festival website.

Watch the trailer for Dead Don’t Die, above.

Related content: