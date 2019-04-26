Netflix unveils 'extended version' of Tarantino's The Hateful Eight as 4-episode miniseries

The Hateful Eight type Movie Genre Western

At 187 minutes (and featuring an overture and intermission), the “Roadshow” version of 2015’s The Hateful Eight is technically Quentin Tarantino‘s longest film to date, provided you don’t count the two Kill Bill “volumes” as one movie (though Tarantino does). The pared-down general release version even qualifies, edging out Django Unchained by a few minutes. But if that wasn’t enough for all the Tarantino enthusiasts out there, there’s now a third, even longer version available to put in front of your eyeballs.

The “extended version” of The Hateful Eight — which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Demian Bechir, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Bruce Dern, and arrived on Netflix Thursday — takes the form of four “episodes,” about 50 minutes each in length. This brings the total runtime up to a whopping 210 minutes. (The 167-minute theatrical version is also available on the service.) The episodes feature footage previously unseen in either cut, as well as scenes and alternate takes only featured in the roadshow version.

However, there’s not as much new content as you might think. Factored into the runtime are the several minutes of opening and closing credits attached to each installment, which, of course, ran only once in the film. Still, now viewers can feel free to choose their preferred cut of The Hateful Eight — the roadshow version was previously unavailable on home video or streaming — while they wait for that Django miniseries Tarantino’s talked about.

Tarantino’s next film, the 1960s epic Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, hits theaters July 26.

