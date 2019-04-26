Image zoom Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

In director Chad Stahelski’s action threequel John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (out May 17), franchise veterans Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane are joined by Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, and Billions star Asia Kate Dillon. Below, Dillon (who identifies as nonbinary) talks about their crucial role as the Adjudicator, and what happens when you mess with the High Table.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You play a character called “The Adjudicator” in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. What exactly are you adjudicating?

ASIA KATE DILLON: The Adjudicator works for the High Table, this mysterious ruling group of people who manage the world of John Wick. Nothing happens without the knowledge of the High Table, no matter how much people wish, or think, that they can be evasive or invisible. The Adjudicator is sent in to let various people know that they have broken the rules and that they’re going to have to suffer the consequences of their actions, because, to quote the Adjudicator, “Without rules we are no better than the animals.”

How did you get cast in the role?

One of the producers, Basil [Iwanyk], is a big fan of Billions. I went in and I met with Chad [Stahelski, the director], and then I had another meeting with Keanu, and then they said, “Welcome aboard.”

When you first met with Keanu, was there a moment when you thought, “Holy sh—, I’m taking a meeting with Keanu Reeves!?”

Keanu is so humble and so vulnerable, and he’s so intelligent. [It] was less like “Holy sh—, it’s Keanu!” and more “Wow, this is an incredible person that I’m excited to have a conversation with.”

Your character on Billions dresses very conservatively. What kind of clothes did you get to wear in this movie?

The fashion in this film is so incredible. My character gets to wear mostly vintage Thierry Mugler, which was a real thrill. I love those clothes. It is very high-fashion, very European, very femme. As you said, Taylor on Billions dresses very conservatively. It was fun to step into a different character, a different costume, literally.

What’s next for you?

I’m working on a music EP. I don’t play any instruments, but singing has always been something that I’ve loved. I’ve had this idea for an EP for a little while now, and I’m just starting to reach out to a few producers.

Image zoom

See an exclusive image of Dillon, Fishburne, and Mantzoukas in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum above.

For more of our Summer Movie Preview, read it here, or pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly — on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: