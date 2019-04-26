Avengers: Endgame
23 featured stories since

Avengers: Endgame explained: Does Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return?

The 'Thor' actress was at the 'Endgame' premiere — but was she in the movie?

By Anthony Breznican
April 26, 2019 at 04:00 PM EDT
Jay Maidment

Avengers: Endgame

04/26/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Natalie Portman’s presence on the carpet for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame stunned fans.

Was Dr. Jane Foster from Thor and Thor: The Dark World returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The answer is a spoiler, and a little complicated…

***Spoilers Below Loki***

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Portman peaced out on the MCU after 2013’s The Dark World, and three years later she told the Wall Street Journal she was finished with the comic book franchise.

“As far as I know, I’m done,” she said. “I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea. But as far as I know, I’m done. It was a great thing to be a part of.”

They did ask, but not for much.

Sequences of Jane Foster in Asgard that you see in Endgame are all leftover from The Dark World. But Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo did need something new from the actress.

Anthony explained: “All she did new for this movie was —”

“The voice,” Joe finished.

“A little bit of voice-over when she’s talking in the distance, that’s it,” Anthony added.

Jane is thanking some Asgardians for taking care of her, and it’s not easy to hear the new audio.

A much more significant contribution came from Rene Russo, who returned for a full scene as Thor’s mother, Frigga, who died in The Dark World. She recognizes that this older Thor is not the one she knows, and quickly assesses that he’s from another time.

“The future has not been kind to you,” she says.

“I didn’t say I was from the future,” Thor (Chris Hemsworth) answers, puffing out his sweatshirt to hide his bloated physique.

“I was raised by witches and warriors. I see with more than eyes,” she tells him.

Sobbing, Thor tells his mother: “I’m totally from the future.”

We’ll get more into this moment in a post about Thor’s fate in Endgame.

Related content:

Skip
Avengers: Endgame
23 featured stories since
Here's who died in Avengers: Infinity War — and who's still alive
4/30/2018
Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel top Fandango survey of most anticipated 2019 movies
12/28/2018
Secret Avengers: Endgame footage reveals heroic plan to hit back
4/4/2019
Captain Marvel look in Avengers: Endgame was Brie Larson's choice
4/9/2019
Paul Rudd reacts to that cheeky Ant-Man theory in Avengers: Endgame
4/9/2019
All for One: EW's epic and emotional sit-down with the Avengers who started it all
4/10/2019
New Avengers: Endgame teaser goes back to where it all began
4/16/2019
Marvel Studios is making a behind-the-scenes video of Stan Lee's cameos
4/22/2019
Avengers: Endgame goes out with an epic, superhero-stacked bang: EW review
4/23/2019
An ode to Vin Diesel's Groot-inspired red carpet fashion
4/23/2019
Avengers: Endgame critic reviews, like the film, pack a punch
4/24/2019
Avengers: Endgame explained: Does Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return?
4/26/2019
Avengers: Endgame explained: Stan Lee's final cameo
4/25/2019
Avengers: Endgame explained: Cameos from Thanos creator, 'Community' stars, and more
4/27/2019
Avengers: Endgame explained: Hawkeye's closing scene
4/27/2019
Avengers: Endgame explained: The Hulk's closing scene
4/26/2019
People are talking about Captain Marvel's haircut in Avengers: Endgame
4/28/2019
Avengers: Endgame filmmakers defend Thor's startling look
4/30/2019
Avengers: Endgame becomes most-tweeted about movie of all time
5/1/2019
5 recent Marvel comics that influenced Avengers: Endgame
5/2/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors dismantle Iron Man's closing scene
5/3/2019
See a new behind-the-scenes image of Stan Lee's Avengers: Endgame cameo
5/6/2019
A physicist explains the science of Avengers: Endgame
5/9/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST