Avengers: Endgame explained: Does Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return?

Natalie Portman’s presence on the carpet for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame stunned fans.

Was Dr. Jane Foster from Thor and Thor: The Dark World returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The answer is a spoiler, and a little complicated…

***Spoilers Below Loki***

Portman peaced out on the MCU after 2013’s The Dark World, and three years later she told the Wall Street Journal she was finished with the comic book franchise.

“As far as I know, I’m done,” she said. “I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea. But as far as I know, I’m done. It was a great thing to be a part of.”

They did ask, but not for much.

Sequences of Jane Foster in Asgard that you see in Endgame are all leftover from The Dark World. But Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo did need something new from the actress.

Anthony explained: “All she did new for this movie was —”

“The voice,” Joe finished.

“A little bit of voice-over when she’s talking in the distance, that’s it,” Anthony added.

Jane is thanking some Asgardians for taking care of her, and it’s not easy to hear the new audio.

A much more significant contribution came from Rene Russo, who returned for a full scene as Thor’s mother, Frigga, who died in The Dark World. She recognizes that this older Thor is not the one she knows, and quickly assesses that he’s from another time.

“The future has not been kind to you,” she says.

“I didn’t say I was from the future,” Thor (Chris Hemsworth) answers, puffing out his sweatshirt to hide his bloated physique.

“I was raised by witches and warriors. I see with more than eyes,” she tells him.

Sobbing, Thor tells his mother: “I’m totally from the future.”

We’ll get more into this moment in a post about Thor’s fate in Endgame.

