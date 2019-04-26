 Avengers: Endgame explained: Easter eggs, answers, and endings

Behind the scenes of the epic moments in the new Marvel movie
We’re in the post-game part of Avengers: Endgame now.
Marvel’s epic finale to its decade-long Infinity Saga is in theaters, and moviegoers have a lot to think and talk about.
Below is a list of stories EW is posting over the course of the weekend, offering insight for those who have seen the movie — and still want to know more.
We only have a few obvious ones posted now, but more will roll out tonight and tomorrow as fans see the film.
***Spoilers Below Loki***
- What happens after the credits?
- Stan Lee’s final cameo
- Iron Man’s closing scene
- Captain America’s closing scene
- The Hulk’s closing scene
- Thor’s closing scene
- Hawkeye’s closing scene
- Black Widow’s closing scene
- Who was the lone kid at the end?
- Natalie Portman returns to the MCU (sort of)
- What Endgame means for Spider-Man: Far From Home
- The “Kate Bishop” character
- How does this set up future Marvel Studios stories?
- Explaining the logic behind the “time heist”
- The cameos: Thanos creator Jim Starlin … and more!
- Let’s talk about the subtext of Captain Marvel’s haircut
There’s a lot here, and this article will be updated as the stories go live.
Remember, enjoy this insight into how the Avengers tale was assembled, but don’t ruin it for people who are still waiting to see it for themselves.
