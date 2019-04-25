Uniqlo just launched a Marvel T-shirt collection that Avengers fans will love — and everything's under $15

Image zoom Uniqlo (2)

Gear up to avenge your favorite superheroes in style with Uniqlo UT’s new Marvel-inspired collection. The Japanese fashion retailer’s UT graphic T-shirt brand is constantly on the pulse of pop culture, so it was only a matter of time before it released a line of graphics tees inspired by some of MCU’s most beloved characters.

The Uniqlo-exclusive Marvel collection was designed by popular New York artist Jason Polan, who has been drawing the Marvel heroes since he was a kid. It features 14 graphic logo T-shirts, eight kids’ tees, and two kids’ mesh baseball hats. You can rep your favorite heroes like Spider-Man, Hulk, and Captain America with a dedicated tee or support the whole gang with an Avengers tee (here’s to hoping they can defeat Thanos).

Best of all, each shirt only costs $15, so you can buy a few — which you may want to do because when you buy two graphic tees from the collection, you’ll get a free Spider-Man comic book cover also designed by Polan. Scroll down to shop our favorite tees from the Marvel x Jason Pollan collection at Uniqlo UT.

Buy It! Marvel x Jason Polan Graphic T-Shirt, $14.90; uniqlo.com

