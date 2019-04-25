Image zoom

It’s (almost) summertime in the city (that’s Hollywood) which means one thing: Movies. And, more specifically, Entertainment Weekly‘s annual Summer Movie Preview. We’ve gathered the biggest, best, and most talked-about flicks that you need to see — or at least know about — this season. To prime yourselves, here are all the trailers in one place. Fair warning: Watching has been known to cause extreme buttered popcorn cravings.

Image zoom

The Lion King

Out: July 17

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Long Shot

In theaters: May 3

Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile

On Netflix: May 3

Starring: Zac Efron, Lily Collins

Wine Country

On Netflix: May 10

Starring: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell

The Hustle

In theaters: May 10

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson

The Sun Is Also a Star

In theaters: May 17

Starring: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

In theaters: May 17

Starring: Keanu Reeves

Aladdin

In theaters: May 24

Starring: Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith

Booksmart

In theaters: May 24

Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd

Rocketman

In theaters: May 31

Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard

Dark Phoenix

In theaters: June 7

Starring: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult

Late Night

In theaters: June 7

Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling

Shaft

In theaters: June 14

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse T. Usher

Men in Black: International

In theaters: June 14

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

In theaters: June 7

Starring: Danny Glover, Finn Wittrock

Toy Story 4

In theaters: June 21

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

Child’s Play

In theaters: June 21

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry

Yesterday

In theaters: June 28

Starring: Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon

Midsommar

In theaters: July 3

Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Raynor

Spider-Man: Far From Home

In theaters: July 5

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

In theaters: July 26

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

SKIN

In theaters: July 26

Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Mike Colter, Vera Farmiga

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

In theaters: July 31

Starring: Isabella Moner

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

In theaters: August 2

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

In theaters: August 16

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

In theaters: August 9

Starring: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush

For more of our Summer Movie Preview, read it here, or pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly — on stands or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.