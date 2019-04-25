It’s (almost) summertime in the city (that’s Hollywood) which means one thing: Movies. And, more specifically, Entertainment Weekly‘s annual Summer Movie Preview. We’ve gathered the biggest, best, and most talked-about flicks that you need to see — or at least know about — this season. To prime yourselves, here are all the trailers in one place. Fair warning: Watching has been known to cause extreme buttered popcorn cravings.
The Lion King
Out: July 17
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Long Shot
In theaters: May 3
Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile
On Netflix: May 3
Starring: Zac Efron, Lily Collins
Wine Country
On Netflix: May 10
Starring: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell
The Hustle
In theaters: May 10
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson
The Sun Is Also a Star
In theaters: May 17
Starring: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
In theaters: May 17
Starring: Keanu Reeves
Aladdin
In theaters: May 24
Starring: Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith
Booksmart
In theaters: May 24
Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd
Rocketman
In theaters: May 31
Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard
Dark Phoenix
In theaters: June 7
Starring: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult
Late Night
In theaters: June 7
Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling
Shaft
In theaters: June 14
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse T. Usher
Men in Black: International
In theaters: June 14
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
In theaters: June 7
Starring: Danny Glover, Finn Wittrock
Toy Story 4
In theaters: June 21
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen
Child’s Play
In theaters: June 21
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry
Yesterday
In theaters: June 28
Starring: Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon
Midsommar
In theaters: July 3
Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Raynor
Spider-Man: Far From Home
In theaters: July 5
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
In theaters: July 26
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie
SKIN
In theaters: July 26
Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Mike Colter, Vera Farmiga
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
In theaters: July 31
Starring: Isabella Moner
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
In theaters: August 2
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham
Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
In theaters: August 16
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
In theaters: August 9
Starring: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush
