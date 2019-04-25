First Bond 25 details revealed: Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star confirmed

Bond 25 04/08/20 type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

The secret’s out. We have the first details on Bond 25, the next 007 movie with Daniel Craig as “Bond, James Bond,” with both returning and new cast members confirmed.

Newcomers of director Cary Fukunaga’s installment of the iconic franchise include Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek, Flash‘s Dali Benssalah, Velvet Buzzsaw‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana de Armas, Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, and Quicksand‘s David Dencik, with Malek playing a villain.

“I will be making sure Mr. Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this,” the Oscar winner said in a recorded message released during a live-streamed event on Thursday.

Malek also appeared on Good Morning America, where he further confirmed the “villainous” nature of his mystery role and promised to give Craig “a run for his money.”

Ralph Fiennes (as M), Naomie Harris (as Moneypenny), Lea Seydeoux (as Madeleine), Ben Whishaw (as Q), Rory Kinnear (as Tanner), and Jeffrey Wright (as Felix from Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace) will also be returning.

The announcement was made from Jamaica outside Ian Fleming’s GoldenEye villa, where he wrote all the James Bond novels. Parts of Dr. No and Live and Let Die were also filmed in Jamaica.

An official title is still under wraps, but producer Barbara Broccoli teases, “Bond is not on active service when we start the film. So, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica,” which she calls a “spiritual home” for the character. “We start the story here and we built an extraordinary house for him,” Broccoli continues, but adds that there’s “quite a ride in store for Mr. Bond.”

A press release sent to media after the live-stream relayed the following plot description: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Principal photography is scheduled to commence this Sunday, April 28, and Bond 25 will be the first 007 to shoot with IMAX cameras, specially the 15 perf 65mm film camera.

Fukunaga said they already filmed in Norway “due to weather,” and there are plans to continue production at locations in London (including Pinewood Studios) and the “hilltop town” of Matera, Italy. The live-stream also revealed one of the sets built in Jamaica, seemingly of that “extraordinary house” Broccoli mentioned.

This will be Craig’s fifth time in the role of Agent 007 following Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre — and presumably his last.

The script is based on a treatment from T2: Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge and was then reworked by Neil Purvis and Robert Wade. Producer Michael G. Wilson also confirmed the involvement of Side Effects writer Scott Burns and former Killing Eve showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Fukunaga, who took the director’s seat after Danny Boyle parted ways with Bond 25, says he wants to ensure “a great next chapter” for Craig — his “favorite” Bond actor — “so whoever’s next [in the 007 role] has a harder job.”

Bond 25 is scheduled for domestic theaters on April 8, 2020 through MGM, while Universal Pictures handles the international release, including an early bow in the U.K. on April 3, 2020.

