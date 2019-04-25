Avengers: Endgame explained: Is there a post-credits scene?

Image zoom ©Marvel Studios 2019

Marvel Studios always gives fans a reason to stick around through the closing credits.

In 2008’s original Iron Man, it was a heavy one — Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury showing up to say, “Mr. Stark, you’ve become part of a bigger universe,” which hinted at a decade of interlocked moviemaking.

Sometimes it’s just a gag, like Chris Evans’ Captain America doing a public service announcement on the virtues of patience at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Is there anything waiting for moviegoers after the credits roll on Avengers: Endgame?

It’s not a simple yes or no. Let’s get into that…

***Spoilers Below Loki***

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

No, there is not a post-credit scene on Avengers: Endgame. But there is something.

Instead, those who wait get a subtle audio Easter egg.

The movie concludes with a visual tribute to the actors who portrayed the original six Avengers, but once the full cast and crew credits have rolled, we don’t get a tease of what’s next or even a silent shawarma-eating scene.

What we get is the brushed-steel logo of Marvel Studios, and you can faintly hear the sound of metal on metal. Some viewers describe it as a scraping noise, but it’s actually a banging.

It’s a sound you’ve heard before — Tony Stark forging his rudimentary first armor in 2008’s Iron Man.

There’s no music when it plays in Endgame, just the simple sound of a blacksmith at work.

While it may not be as satisfying as a full bonus scene, it stands as a tribute to the film that launched it all.

Think of that sound as “The Big Bang” that introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

