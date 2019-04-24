Bond 25 details to be revealed from 'iconic 007 location'

Bond 25 04/08/20 type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

Drama

What will the next James Bond movie be called? Which stars will join Daniel Craig on his likely last 007 adventure? Who exactly is writing it? Some, and maybe all, these questions could be answered early Thursday morning.

According to a message posted today by the official James Bond Twitter account, the “#BOND 25 Live Reveal” will take place from an “iconic 007” location at 8.10am EST, on Thursday. That location is almost certainly in Jamaica where, according to media reports, Craig and Bond franchise producer Michael G. Wilson landed earlier in the week.

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, whose credits include 2015’s Idris Elba-starring Beasts of No Nation, the acclaimed first season of HBO’s True Detective, and the recent Netflix show Maniac. Craig’s rumored costars include Léa Seydoux, who played psychologist Madeleine Swan in 2015’s Spectre and Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

In February of this year, The Guardian reported that the movie would shoot under the working title of Shatterhand, an alias used by the villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld in Ian Fleming’s 1964 Bond novel You Only Live Twice. In March, the unofficial James Bond website MI6 reported that an autograph hunter had approached producer Barbara Broccoli with a piece of paper upon which was printed the title Shatterhand. While Broccoli signed the paper, she wrote “It’s not” next to the word.

According to The Guardian, Fleabag creator and former Killing Eve showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to polish the script for the film, which was initially written by John Hodge (Trainspotting) and then reworked by previous Bond screenwriters Neil Purvis and Robert Wade.

A betting man — like Bond himself — might well wager that the Live Reveal will be broadcast on Good Morning America. On Tuesday, the show tweeted, “GET READY! We will have EXCLUSIVE news on the new @007 movie you won’t want to miss! Tune in to @GMA Thursday and Friday to find out!”

Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/OwfjrRYZQd — James Bond (@007) April 24, 2019

GET READY! We will have EXCLUSIVE news on the new @007 movie you won't want to miss! Tune in to @GMA Thursday and Friday to find out! #Bond25 pic.twitter.com/vB2pqjsMAb — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2019

Related content: