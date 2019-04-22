The Conjuring 3 director teases horror threequel with image and logo

By Clark Collis
April 22, 2019 at 06:52 PM EDT

The Conjuring 3

Director Michael Chaves won the box office this weekend with his Conjuring universe-adjacent horror movie, The Curse of La Llorona. But there’s no peace for the wicked — or for those who depict the wickedness of supernatural beings, anyway. Chaves will next direct Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring 3 (out Sept. 11, 2020), in which the pair reprise their roles of supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the latter of whom passed away at 92 just last week. Ahead of the start of shooting, the filmmaker has teased the horror threequel with an image on his website.

Conjuring 3 is coming, and it will be a doozy,” Farmiga told EW last year on the set of the Conjuring universe spin-off Annabelle Comes Home (out June 28). “It will be big. So for me, visiting these characters [in Annabelle Comes Home], it’s like practicing your scales and doing a few arpeggios before having to dive deep into the next one. Because the next one is massive.”

Watch the trailer for The Curse of La Llorona above and see that Conjuring 3-teasing image, below.

