Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite for a Murder Mystery in first Netflix photos

Image zoom Scott Yamano/Netflix

Murder Mystery 06/14/19 type Movie Genre Comedy,

Mystery

In the immortal words of Michael Scott, “There’s been a murder…” Though, this one involves Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston instead of Beatrix Bourbon and Voodoo Mama JuuJuu from Belles, Bourbon, and Bullets

More than eight years after Just Go with It, Sandler, 52, and Aniston, 50, reunite for Netflix’s Murder Mystery, as shown in the first photos from the dark comedy.

The film follows a NYC cop (Sandler), his wife (Aniston), and their long-promised jaunt through Europe. According to the official plot synopsis, “a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit.”

In 2014, Sandler admitted to Jimmy Kimmel he essentially chooses most of his movie projects based on where he wants to vacation. “[50 First Dates] was written in another place, and then I said, ‘Imagine if we did it in Hawaii, how great that movie would be,'” he said at the time. “And they were like, ‘yes, that’s a very artistic idea.’ I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Murder Mystery, as it happens, took Sandler and Aniston to Milan, Italy after shooting in Vancouver, Canada.

Image zoom Scott Yamano/Netflix

Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp also star in the film, which is directed by Kyle Newacheck, who helmed Game Over, Man! for Netflix. Screenwriter James Vanderbilt (Independence Day: Resurgence, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, White House Down) penned the script.

Murder Mystery, out on Netflix this June, is the latest Netflix project from Sandler following The Week Of, Sandy Wexler, The Do-Over, The Meyerowitz Stories, and The Ridiculous 6. That’s on top of his comedy specials.

Related content: