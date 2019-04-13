Take EW's epic tour of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks

We’re going in …

The Galaxy’s Edge theme park attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World kicked off Day Two of Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Saturday.

Entertainment Weekly has an early preview — which is as close as you can get without buying a ticket.

Here’s your guide to the planet of Batuu and its crossroads town of Black Spire Outpost, opening in California on May 31 and in Florida on August 29.

Chapter 1: Venture into the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run ride

Image zoom Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks

Chapter 2: Rise of the Resistance will feature Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver

Chapter 3: How Galaxy’s Edge connects to the Star Wars movies

Image zoom Disney Parks

Chapter 4: Your phone will unlock mysteries inside Galaxy’s Edge

Chapter 5: The Shops — Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Savi’s Lightsabers, and the Droid Depot

Image zoom Disney Parks

Chapter 6: The Restaurants — Blue Milk, Oga’s Cantina, Docking Bay 7, and Ronto Roasters

Image zoom Disney Parks

Chapter 7: Gallery — The alien meals and drinks you’ll consume

Chapter 8: Gallery — Merch: A Star Wars Story

Image zoom David Roark/Disney Parks

