Take EW's epic tour of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks

The rides. The shops. The food. The toys. They all tell a 'Star Wars' story.
We’re going in …
The Galaxy’s Edge theme park attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World kicked off Day Two of Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Saturday.
Entertainment Weekly has an early preview — which is as close as you can get without buying a ticket.
Here’s your guide to the planet of Batuu and its crossroads town of Black Spire Outpost, opening in California on May 31 and in Florida on August 29.
Chapter 1: Venture into the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run ride
Chapter 2: Rise of the Resistance will feature Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver
Chapter 3: How Galaxy’s Edge connects to the Star Wars movies
Chapter 4: Your phone will unlock mysteries inside Galaxy’s Edge
Chapter 5: The Shops — Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Savi’s Lightsabers, and the Droid Depot
Chapter 6: The Restaurants — Blue Milk, Oga’s Cantina, Docking Bay 7, and Ronto Roasters
Chapter 7: Gallery — The alien meals and drinks you’ll consume
Chapter 8: Gallery — Merch: A Star Wars Story
