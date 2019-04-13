Bill and Ted Face the Music writer describes 'moving' script meeting with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

By Clark Collis
April 13, 2019 at 02:56 PM EDT

Bill and Ted Face the Music

08/21/20
It sounds like work on Bill and Ted Face the Music is progressing in a most excellent fashion.

Yesterday, screenwriter Ed Solomon described on Twitter a nine-hour script meeting with the comedy franchise’s reunited stars, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

“I can’t tell you what a thrill it was seeing the great @Winter and Reeves together as these two guys, again, after all this time,” wrote Solomon. “Very moving. And we all laughed a ton.”

In the film, Winter’s William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Reeves’ Theodore “Ted” Logan set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they’ll be helped by their families, old friends, and a few music legends. Orion Pictures will release the film through United Artists Releasing in theaters nationwide on Aug. 21, 2020. The movie will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Solomon and Chris Matheson.

Last year, Winter, Reeves, Matheson, and Solomon all spoke to EW about the very real possibility of the third installment. Solomon teased it as “A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted,” while Winter assured fans that this wouldn’t be some “stale knockoff.”

“The whole trajectory of getting the next one off the ground has been pretty much exactly like the experience of getting the original,” Winter said. “Going to every studio, and they’re like, ‘What the F is this?’ It’s this kind of independent spirit, and the films have an anachronistic quality to them that’s a big part of what they are, fundamentally. I’m really happy that this one is the same. It doesn’t feel like some stale knockoff that a studio would have immediately gone, ‘Oh, this feels right. We have rebranded very successfully.’”

