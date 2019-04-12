Image zoom Amazon

There’s no shortage of incredible entertainment available these days, but what’s essential? What movies, TV, music, books, and more do you absolutely have to make a priority in your life? We all have crazy busy schedules, so what’s truly worth carving out precious time for?

The writers and editors of EW’s Must List obsess every week over the top 10 things we love — and now (drumroll, please) you can share in that love via an interactive, voice-first version on Amazon Alexa.

Here’s how to get started:

Fire up your Amazon Echo — this works for models with and without a screen (but we think it’s extra cool with visuals).

Make sure you’ve enabled the Entertainment Weekly Must List skill via your browser or the Amazon Alexa app, and then simply say, “Alexa, open Entertainment Weekly.”

From there, the choice is yours! EW will take you through our 10 picks, but you’re in the driver’s seat. You can pause, skip to the next entry, request the topics you’re most eager to hear about, or begin — full steam ahead.

Plus we’ve loaded in exclusive bonus content, tucked away between entries, from games and quizzes to the chance to pick an extra item for future Must Lists.

With that, it’s time to get listening to EW’s Must List on Alexa!

