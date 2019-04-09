Vera Farmiga teases The Conjuring 3: 'It will be a doozy'

When EW visited the set of Annabelle Comes Home last fall — on Halloween! — Conjuring universe veterans Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga were clearly happy to be reprising their roles as supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren for the film’s opening sequence, which finds the pair returning home with the titular evil doll.

“Of course, any day to pal around with this guy and goof around on set is a good day for me,” Farmiga said of her costar. “And I do love playing this character, I really do. I do. This is a woman who is living her potential. To be honest with you, in this climate of dissension and rancor and division, I love exhibiting their unity and their closeness and their togetherness. It’s something special for me.”

Image zoom Everett Collection

For Farmiga, appearing in Annabelle Comes Home (out June 28) was also a warm-up for her playing Lorraine again in The Conjuring 3, which is set to start shooting this summer.

“Conjuring 3 is coming, and it will be a doozy,” Farmiga teased. “It will be big. So for me, visiting these characters [in Annabelle Comes Home], it’s like practicing your scales and doing a few arpeggios before having to dive deep into the next one. Because the next one is massive.”

Annabelle Comes Home is written and directed by Gary Dauberman and costars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife. The Conjuring 3 will be directed by Michael Chaves and is slated for release Sept. 11, 2020.

