Coming to America sequel enlists Oscar-winning Black Panther costume designer

Ruth E. Carter has a new African king to wardrobe.

The costume designer confirmed her involvement in the sequel to Coming to America by sharing some fun photos with stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, and, oh yeah, that little statuette she earned this year to remind us all she won an Oscar for outfitting Marvel’s Black Panther. No biggie.

“GOOD MORNING MY NEIGHBORS! It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar,” Carter wrote in a post on Instagram.

The photos also now 100 percent confirm Hall’s involvement. When EW reported on Murphy, director Craig Brewer, and writer Kenya Barris’ boarding the Coming to America sequel back in January, Hall was only expected to reprise his role of Prince Akeem’s friend Semmi. Now, it seems official.

Coming to America, released in 1988, saw Murphy’s Prince Akeem travel from his kingdom of Zamunda in Africa to Queens, New York to find himself a queen. A sequel has been in development for years, but if these photos from Carter are further proof, it’s not just talk anymore.

The sequel will tell of Akeem returning to America when he learns of a long-lost son and unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.

In a statement released in January, Murphy expressed excitement over “bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.” The original film also starred James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos.

