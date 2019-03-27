Downton Abbey teaser posters bring back the elegant stars

The Crawley family are back and just as elegant as ever in the new posters for the highly anticipated Downton Abbey movie.

Grace. Poise. Class. Panache. All this describes the four new one-sheets, which follow the film’s previously released first teaser.

Directed by Michael Engler, Downton Abbey brings back Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and many more stars of the award-winning original BBC series. Only this time, they’re on the big screen, courtesy of Focus Features.

We couldn’t possible list them all… but we will. Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton will also appear in the film, which is based on a screenplay by Downton Abbey series creator Julian Fellowes.

As the posters, highlighting Crawley family members and servants alike, tease, “We’ve been expecting you.”

Downton Abbey will re-open its doors in theaters on Sept. 20.

