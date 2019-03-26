The Craft remake summons Zoe Lister-Jones as writer and director

Image zoom Everett Collection; Inset: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Zoe Lister-Jones will write and direct Columbia Pictures’ remake of The Craft, the 1996 movie about four high school students who form a coven, EW has confirmed. Lister-Jones previously wrote, directed, and starred in the 2017 comedy Band Aid, and also appears in the CBS show Life in Pieces.

Reacting to the news on social media, she wrote, “Dreams. Coming. True.”

The original version of The Craft was directed by Andrew Fleming (Dick, Hamlet 2) and starred Rachel True, Neve Campbell, Fairuza Balk, and Robin Tunney as the quartet of young witches. The movie earned $24 million upon its release (about $50.7 million in today’s dollars) and over time has acquired a diehard following.

“I still get tweets about it,” Balk told EW in 2017. “What an honor to have been part of something that people love so much.”

The remake will be produced by Red Wagon Entertainment and Jason Blum for Blumhouse. The film is cofinanced by Blumhouse and Columbia.

Watch the trailer for the original version of The Craft below.

With reporting by Nick Romano.

