Avengers: Endgame poster reveals Shuri died offscreen in Infinity War

The new character posters for Avengers: Endgame differentiate those who survived and those who were dusted in The Snap by featuring the deceased characters in black and white.

In most cases, we already knew from Infinity War which was which, but the rollout today did contain a piece of news — Shuri was among the fallen.

Letitia Wright’s sharp-witted Wakandan tech genius was not explicitly shown dying in the previous movie, but a trailer for Endgame (out April 26) featured her on a screen listed along with Ant-Man Scott Lang as “missing.”

Lang, as we know, was merely trapped in the Quantum Realm.

That suggested that no one else had witnessed Shuri vanish when Thanos used the Infinity Stones to erase half the life in the universe — which means she might still be out there, too.

Now, however, she turns up in black and white in the new character posters, alongside her brother T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Falcon, and others who were seen disintegrating before the horrified eyes of their fellow heroes.

It’s a sad turn for fans of Shuri, but still cause for hope — the survivors have a plan:

From the dust, returned.

