Dora the Explorer live-action movie posters explore the Lost City of Gold

Image zoom Vince Valitutti/Paramount Players

Dora and the Lost City of Gold 08/09/19 type Movie Genre Adventure

We need to get to the lost city of gold. Do you see the lost city of gold? … Where? … There it is! It’s in the new posters for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the title of Nickelodeon’s live-action Dora the Explorer movie.

Isabela Moner (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Transformers: The Last Knight) stars as Dora for director James Bobin (Muppets Most Wanted). Say “backpack”! Because she’s also got her backpack and monkey pal Boots.

One of the new one-sheets, which arrive ahead of the first trailer drop later this week, sees them ready to explore this ancient city.

Image zoom Paramount Players

In Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the title character will be just entering high school, so she’s a bit older than she is in the Nickelodeon cartoon. She’ll also band together with a group of teens to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost Incan civilization.

The second poster, this one hailing from the U.K., sees Moner beside some of her cast mates, while offering a better look at CG Boots.

Jeffrey Wahlberg (Counterpart) now plays Diego, Dora’s cousin, after the part was recast from Micke Moreno. Eugenio Derbez (Overboard) plays Alejandro, “a mysterious jungle inhabitant who tries to protect the teenagers from the marauders”; Nicholas Coombe (Spy Kids: Mission Control) plays Randy, “a fellow high schooler who develops an immediate crush on Dora”; Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) plays “the school’s snooty class president, Sammy”; Adriana Barraza (Babel) plays Dora’s grandma, Abuelita Valerie; and Temuera Morrison (Moana) plays Powell.

Image zoom Paramount Players

Dora and the Lost City of Gold opens in theaters on Aug. 2, 2019, but the trailer will debut this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Related content: