Danny Boyle calls exit from directing Bond 25 a 'great shame'

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle has described his departure from the next James Bond film as “a great shame.”

“What John [Hodge] and I were doing, I thought, was really good,” Boyle told Empire magazine in an interview published Thursday. “It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good… We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us. So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes… It is just a great shame.”

In May 2018, Eon Productions — the company which oversees the Bond franchise — and Metro Goldwyn Mayer confirmed that Boyle would direct the film from a screenplay by the director’s longtime collaborator John Hodge. Then, on Aug. 21, it was revealed that Boyle had departed the project. “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” 007 fans were informed via tweet. One rumor had Boyle quitting because he refused to go along with Barbara Broccoli’s alleged desire to kill off Bond — or at least Craig’s version of the spy. More recently, it has been suggested that Boyle himself wanted to kill Bond, which led to a clash with the film’s producers. The film is now being directed by Cary Fukunaga, best known for Beasts of No Nation and season 1 of True Detective.

