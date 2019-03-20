Here are Disney's upcoming films after the 21st Century Fox merger

Image zoom Marvel Studios; Fox; Fox Searchlight

Cross some Ts, dot some Is, slip a few billion dollars Fox’s way, and now the Walt Disney Company adds a massive library of movie titles to its upcoming release schedule. First thing Wednesday morning, the film and television divisions of 21st Century Fox (sans the likes of Fox News and Fox Sports) join the host of properties under the Mouse House umbrella in one of the largest acquisitions to hit Hollywood. How big? Here are the movies that are now coming out from Disney in 2019 and beyond.

Some titles from the acquisition, like Gambit, may have a release date but may also never see the light of day. (See the endless cycle of hangups.) Some, like Fox and Hasbro’s Magic: The Gathering the movie, may have been announced but it was so long ago at this point we’re left wondering if that’ll ever actually happen. Others, like Mike Mitchell’s animated Puff, the Magic Dragon, may be quietly in development, but nothing set in stone has been announced.

But if you like spending your days in front of a computer watching trailers of all the movies that are coming down the pipe, we’ve got you covered.

This article was originally published on March 20, 2019 and updated on May 8 to reflect Disney’s current film slate.

Dumbo (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: March 29

Director: Tim Burton

Stars: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Breakthrough (20th Century Fox)

Release: April 17

Director: Roxann Dawson

Stars: Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace

“Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction.”

Penguins (Disneynature)

Release: April 17

Director: Alastair Fothergill, Jeff Wilson

“Disneynature’s all-new feature film Penguins is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he’s targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after.”

Avengers: Endgame (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: April 16

Director: Joe and Anthony Russo

Stars: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Tolkien (Fox Searchlight)

Release: May 10, 2019

Director: Dome Karukoski

Stars: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins

“Tolkien explores the formative years of the renowned author’s life as he finds friendship, courage and inspiration among a fellow group of writers and artists at school. Their brotherhood strengthens as they grow up and weather love and loss together, including Tolkien’s tumultuous courtship of his beloved Edith Bratt, until the outbreak of the First World War which threatens to tear their fellowship apart. All of these experiences would later inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels.”

Aladdin (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: May 24, 2019

Director: Guy Ritchie

Stars: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.”

Dark Phoenix (Fox’s Marvel Studios)

Release: June 7, 2019

Director: Simon Kinberg

Stars: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Release: June 21, 2019

Director: Josh Cooley

Stars: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: July 5, 2019

Director: Jon Watts

Stars: Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson

“Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Stuber (20th Century Fox)

Release: July 12, 2019

Director: Michael Dowse

Stars: Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani

Image zoom Mark Hill/Fox

“In the summertime action-comedy, Dave Bautista stars as the no-nonsense lawman [Vic Manning], and Kumail Nanjiani plays his Uber driver, Stu, who supplies plenty of nonsense as his panicked sidekick when Manning books his car for an odyssey through Los Angeles to hunt down the murderer.”

The Lion King (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: July 19, 2019

Director: Jon Favreau

Stars: Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.”

The Art of Racing in the Rain (Fox 2000)

Release: Aug. 9, 2019 (moved from Sep. 27, 2019)

Director: Simon Curtis

Stars: Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Kevin Costner

“Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life — his wife, Eve, their young daughter Zoe, and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo.”

Ready or Not (Fox Searchlight)

Release: Aug. 23, 2019

Director: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Stars: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell

“Ready or Not follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (Mark O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.”

Ad Astra (20th Century Fox)

Release: Sep. 20, 2019 (bumped from May 24, 2019)

Director: James Gray

Stars: Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt stars as astronaut Roy McBride, who travels to the outer edges of the solar system in search of his father, who went missing during a mission to find proof of extraterrestrial life.

The Woman in the Window (Fox 2000)

Release: Oct. 4, 2019

Director: Joe Wright

Stars: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: Oct. 18, 2019

Director: Joachim Rønning

Stars: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer

Image zoom Disney

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Release: Oct. 18, 2019

Director: Taika Waititi

Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Thomasin Mckenzie, Rebel Wilson, Roman Griffin

Image zoom Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox

“In Jojo Rabbit, writer director Taika Waititi, brings his signature style of humor and pathos to a World War II satire. The story follows an awkward young German boy (Roman Griffin) raised by a single mother (Scarlett Johansson), and whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi). His naïve patriotism is tested when he meets a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) who upends his world views, forcing him to face his biggest fears.”

Terminator: Dark Fate (20th Century Fox, international distributor)

Release: Nov. 1, 2019

Director: Tim Miller

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton

Image zoom Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Ford v. Ferrari (20th Century Fox)

Release: Nov. 15, 2019

Director: James Mangold

Stars: Christian Bale, Matt Damon

Frozen II (Walt Disney Animation)

Release: Nov. 22, 2019

Director: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

Stars: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)

Release: Dec. 20, 2019

Director: J.J. Abrams

Stars: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill

“No one’s ever really gone… Rey’s journey continues and the Skywalker saga concludes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coming December 2019.”

Spies in Disguise (Fox Animation)

Release: Dec. 25, 2019 (moved from Sep. 13, 2019)

Director: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland

“Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.”

Lucy in the Sky (Fox Searchlight)

Release: TBD 2019

Director: Noah Hawley

Stars: Natalie Portman

“In Lucy in the Sky, Natalie Portman plays astronaut Lucy Cola, who returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space – and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.”

Underwater (20th Century Fox)

Release: Jan. 10, 2020

Director: William Eubank

Stars: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, T.J. Miller

***Removed from schedule: Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)***

Release: Feb. 14, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Kingsman: The Great Game (20th Century Fox)

Release: Feb. 14, 2020

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Stars: Harris Dickinson, Charles Dance, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton

A prequel to Kingman: The Secret Service reportedly set in the 1990s.

Call of the Wild (20th Century Fox)

Release: Feb. 21, 2020 (moved from Dec. 25, 2019)

Director: Chris Sanders

Stars: Karen Gillan, Jean Louisa Kelly, Harrison Ford

Onward (Pixar)

Release: March 6, 2020

Director: Dan Scanlan

Stars: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney, Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”

***Removed from schedule: Gambit (Fox’s Marvel Studios)***

Release: March 13, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: Channing Tatum

Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: March 27, 2020

Director: Niki Caro

Stars: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

Image zoom Stephen Tilley/Disney

Based on both the Disney animated film and the ballade.

The New Mutants (Fox’s Marvel Studios)

Release: April 3, 2020 (bumped from Aug. 2, 2019)

Director: Josh Boone

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams

“Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their past. They aren’t out to save the world — they’re just trying to save themselves.”

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: May 1, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Artemis Fowl (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: May 29, 2020 (moved from Aug. 9, 2019)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Stars: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad, Judi Dench

“Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.”

Untitled Pixar animation (Pixar)

Release: June 19, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

***Removed from schedule: Untitled Marvel movie (Fox’s Marvel Studios)***

Release: June 26, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Free Guy (20th Century Fox)

Release: July 3, 2020

Director: Shawn Levy

Stars: Jodie Comer, Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery

Image zoom 20th Century Fox

“Free Guy tells the story of a lonely bank teller who discovers he is actually a background character in the open-world videogame Free City.”

Bob’s Burgers (Fox Animation)

Release: July 17, 2020

From series creator: Loren Bouchard

Stars: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal

Jungle Cruise (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: July 24, 2020

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Stars: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson

The One and Only Ivan (Disney)

Release: Aug. 14, 2020

Director: Thea Sharrock

Stars: Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren

Based on the Newbery Medal-winning book of the same name by Katherine Applegate, a fantasy about a gorilla, elephant, and dog who live in cages at a mall with no recollection of how they got there. The arrival of an abused baby elephant prompts them to turn things around.

***Removed from schedule: Untitled Marvel movie (Fox’s Marvel Studios)***

Release: Oct. 2, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Death on the Nile (20th Century Fox)

Release: Oct. 9, 2020 (moved from Oct. 2, 2020)

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Jodie Comer

Another adventure for Detective Hercule Poirot after Murder on the Orient Express.

***Removed from schedule: Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)***

Release: Oct. 9, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Fox Animation)

Release: Nov. 6, 2020

Director: Alessandro Carloni, Jean-Philippe Vine

Stars: TBD

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: Nov. 6, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney animation (Walt Disney Animation)

Release: Nov. 25, 2020

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

West Side Story (20th Century Fox)

Release: Dec. 18, 2020

Director: Steven Spielberg

Stars: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler

Cruella (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: Dec. 23, 2020

Director: Craig Gillespie

Stars: Emma Stone

Stone stars as Cruella de Vil… before she went after all those Dalmatians.

The French Dispatch (Fox Searchlight)

Release: TBD 2020

Director: Wes Anderson

Stars: Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Lea Seydoux

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: Feb. 12, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Nimona (Fox Animation)

Release: March 5, 2021 (moved from Feb. 14, 2020)

Director: Patrick Osborne

Stars: TBD

Foster (20th Century Fox)

Release: March 5, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

***Removed from schedule: Untitled Marvel movie (Fox’s Marvel Studios)***

Release: March 5, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: March 12, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: May 7, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: May 28, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Pixar animation (Pixar)

Release: June 18, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Indiana Jones 5 (Lucasfilm)

Release: July 9, 2021

Director: Steven Spielberg

Stars: Harrison Ford

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: July 30, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: Oct. 8, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: Nov. 5, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney animation (Walt Disney Animation)

Release: Nov. 24, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Avatar 2 (20th Century Fox)

Release: Dec. 17, 2021 (moved from Dec. 18, 2020)

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

A sequel to Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film.

***Removed from schedule: Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)***

Release: Dec. 22, 2021

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: Feb. 18, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Pixar animation (Pixar)

Release: March 18, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: May 6, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: May 27, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Pixar animation (Pixar)

Release: June 17, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: July 8, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Marvel movie (Disney’s Marvel Studios)

Release: July 29, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: Oct. 7, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: Nov. 4, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney animation (Walt Disney Animation)

Release: Nov. 23, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

***Removed from schedule: Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)***

Release: Dec. 16, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Star Wars movie (Lucasfilm)

Release: Dec. 16, 2022

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Untitled Disney live action (Walt Disney Pictures)

Release: Feb. 17, 2023

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Avatar 3 (20th Century Fox)

Release: Dec. 22, 2023 (moved from Dec. 17, 2021)

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

Untitled Star Wars movie (Lucasfilm)

Release: Dec. 20, 2024

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Avatar 4 (20th Century Fox)

Release: Dec. 19, 2025 (moved from Dec. 20, 2024)

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

Untitled Star Wars movie (Lucasfilm)

Release: Dec. 18, 2026

Director: TBD

Stars: TBD

Avatar 5 (20th Century Fox)

Release: Dec. 17, 2027 (moved from Dec. 19, 2025)

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

Nomadland (Fox Searchlight)

Release: TBD

Director: Chloé Zhao

Stars: Frances McDormand

Image zoom Joshua Richardson/Fox Searchlight

“Nomadland is a road movie following Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her sixties, who after losing everything in the Great Recession embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.”

Antlers (Fox Searchlight)

Release: TBD

Director: Scott Cooper

Stars: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons,

“A small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”

Mega Man (20th Century Fox)

Release: TBD

Director: Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman

Stars: TBD

Children of Blood and Bone (Fox 2000 Pictures)

Release: TBD

Director: Rick Famuyiwa

Stars: TBD

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated Call of the Wild comes out of Fox Animation, though it comes from 20th Century Fox.

