Jumanji sequel photo welcomes you back to the jungle

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are returning to the game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind.

The stars of 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle have reunited to start filming a sequel, and Johnson shared a first-look photo on Instagram of the cast back in action.

He also warned (through an appropriately Jumanji-esque rhyme) that although the characters look the same as they did in the last film, “things may not be as they seem.”

Jake Kasdan is to returning to direct the as-yet-untitled Jumanji sequel, which reunites Johnson’s Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Hart’s Mouse Finbar, Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon, and Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse. The 2017 Jumanji picked up more than 20 years after the events of the Robin Williams original, following four teenagers as they inadvertently get sucked into a video game. It became a massive box office hit, raking in more than $962 million worldwide.

Nick Jonas and Rhys Darby are also returning for the sequel, with Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover joining the cast in new roles.

The new Jumanji will hit theaters this Christmas.

