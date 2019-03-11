A royal baby is on the way in third A Christmas Prince film

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby type Movie Genre Holiday

There’s another royal baby on the way — and we don’t mean Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming bundle of joy.

Netflix announced some personal news on Monday: A Christmas Prince is getting another sequel in 2019 when A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby arrives this holiday season.

After Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) met aspiring journalist Amber (Rose McIver) in the first royally romantic installment of this movie franchise back in 2017, the couple went on to wed in the 2018 sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, after overcoming a hurdle or two along the way, natch. From the title of the upcoming third movie it’s clear an heir is on the way and from the ultrasound-style pic released by Netflix on Twitter, it seems royal babies even wear crowns in the womb.

Catch The Royal Baby when it’s born unto the streaming service later this year.

