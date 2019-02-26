Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in talks to star in new Candyman film

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to star in the new Candyman film. It was announced last November that Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele will co-write a sequel to the 1992 horror movie Candyman. The original film starred Tony Todd as a hook-wielding supernatural killer who appears after his name is said five times. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) will direct from a screenplay by Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

Abdul-Mateen II played Black Manta in Aquaman. His other credits include the upcoming Watchmen TV show and the Peele-directed horror film Us, which is set for release on March 22. The new Candyman film is described as a “re-imagining” of the original film and will be released theatrically in the U.S. on June 12, 2020.

