John Krasinski officially directing A Quiet Place sequel, Emily Blunt also to return

This isn’t quite the breaking news situation, since it was pretty much assumed, but it’s welcome news nonetheless.

Following the success of (and high praise for) A Quiet Place, director John Krasinski will now officially return to direct the scheduled sequel, EW has learned.

Krasinski, 39, shared a somewhat cryptic post on Twitter Friday of a still image from the first movie, along with the already announced release date for the sequel, May 15, 2020.

“…time to go back,” he wrote with the hashtag “#PartII.” Filming on the untitled movie won’t begin for a few more months, so it appears this tease is to confirm that he will “go back” to direct.

[Spoiler alert] Events didn’t play out so well for Krasinski’s Lee Abbott, but this move reunites him with real-life wife Emily Blunt, whose deal to come back for the sequel is also official, according to Deadline. Additionally, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who played their children in the film, are also said to be in talks to return.

A Quiet Place, released in April 2018, starred Krasinski and Blunt as two parents protecting their family, including their son and deaf daughter, from monsters living in the woods. These beasts, though blind, retained extraordinary hearing, which yielded the largely dialogue-less concept of living in silence through a horrific story.

“In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next,” Blunt previously remarked of the planned sequel to EW. “I think people feel very invested in this family…. I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”

Krasinski noted, “This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake…. it’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience. “It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”

Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe also starred in A Quiet Place, which Krasinski co-wrote with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The film earned $341 million worldwide on a reported $17 million production budget.

